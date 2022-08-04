Tyler zoo discovers rabid bat, veterinarians urge pet owners to vaccinate their animals

Dr. Gary Spence, DVM, said the outcome for contracting the disease is "death, including humans."

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Local veterinarians want you to make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies after a bat fell out of the sky at the Caldwell Zoo and tested positive.

Dr. Joy Neely, DVM, at Caldwell Zoo says due to the open-top style zoo, the zoo gets visitors frequently, but this bat stuck out like a sore thumb. She says, it was odd the bat was spotted during the day as they are nocturnal, but also because the zoo does not have a bat exhibit.

The unidentified bat was reported after it brushed against a guest's shoe and then "landed on the ground," Neely said.

Once the zoo staff secured the bat, they sent it for rabies testing and "unfortunately, it came back positive," Neely said. "Nobody on our staff was exposed or bitten."

Dr. Neely said bats are everywhere and "there's nothing to worry about" at Caldwell Zoo, but if you encounter one, "be careful, don't touch it."

Dr. Gary Spence at Spence and White Veterinary Hospital said the large population of wild life in East Texas makes it that much more important to get your pets vaccinated.

"Coons carry disease, skunks carry rabbis and other disease, armadillos carry hepatitis," but "bats are our biggest problem."

Dr. Spence said last year, nearly 432 bats in Smith County tested positive for the viral disease.

Rabies doesn't just affect animals. It's a zoonotic, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. Dr. Spence said generally "the outcome for rabies is death. You won't get over that, including humans."

He says once a domestic animal tests positive for rabies-- it can be transmitted to humans through saliva, causing neurological damage.

"Prevention is the key," said Dr. Spence, who highly recommends vaccinations.

Typically a rabies vaccine is good for 1 to 3 years, varying by county. According to Dr. Spence, Smith County is a once-a-year vaccine county "because of the rabies problem."