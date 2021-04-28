Allergy myths debunked by East Texas health experts

Your remedy for allergy relief may be a waste of time, so try these methods instead!

TYLER, Texas — Someone who suffers from seasonal allergies may have a list of remedies they try when seeking relief from sniffling, sinus pressure and itchy eyes. But are these methods proven to work or are there some underlying myths?

Dr. Jonathan Buttram of UT Health East Texas sat down with us to discuss what works, and what doesn't.

Q: Will changing my vehicles cabin air filter improve the air quality inside the car?

A: “Those air filters are usually not HEPA air filters. In the car, things will usually still get through the filter. One thing that is true though, if you put it on recirculating inside air, that keeps it from drawing as much into the car with you.”

Q: Does eating local, 'raw' honey help weaken my symptoms by exposing me to pollen overtime?

A: "That is untrue because bees pick up entomophilous pollens, those are pollens spread by insects but those aren’t the pollens that cause seasonal allergy syndrome. Seasonal allergies are caused by anemophilous pollens or pollens that are spread by the wind.”

Q: Will rain help my seasonal allergies by washing away pollen?

A: "Rain can be helpful or hurtful. In patients who are tree pollen allergic or weed pollen allergic a lot of times the rain will drive down those pollens and they’ll feel better for a few days. Those who are grass pollen allergic will get worse. Grass pollens are smaller and lighter and are easily aerosolized when it rains and so they are suspended in that humid air for a few days after a rain and actually can make seasonal allergies worse if you are grass allergic."

Now we know the myths, some things you can do includes: avoiding the allergen if possible. Dr. Buttram explained he knows avoiding the outdoors can be difficult and he is not encouraging anyone to stay inside.

"Avoidance is helpful, its difficult but it does help so if you know you are allergic don’t go outside but the more you’re outside the more symptomatic you’re going to be. If you’re inside, keep doors and windows closed. You don’t get a lot of pollen and mold spores in your home unless its open. "

If you are outdoors, try taking a shower toward the end of your day to rinse off irritants.

“If you’re outdoors all day long you’re picking up pollens and mold spores in your hair and on your skin so we definitely want you to shower at nighttime so you don’t take all of those things to bed with you," said Dr. Buttram.

For medication, Dr. Buttram suggest using a nasal steroid spray. He says some people are afraid the spray will cause nose bleeds but he noted that side effect is usually tied with incorrect use, and if you are unsure how to use your nasal spray, you should ask your prescribing doctor.