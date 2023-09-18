American Red Cross to host 4 blood drives across East Texas amid national blood shortage

From Sept. 20 to 23, the American Red Cross will be hosting four blood drives in Longview, Tyler and Hawkins.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired on July 31, 2023.

The American Red Cross will be hosting four blood drives across East Texas from Sept. 20 to 23.

At this moment, blood donor of all types are needed to ensure patients at hospitals continue to receive critical medical care, the American Red Cross said.

One in seven patients in hospitals need blood transfusions. There is an emergency need for platelet and type O blood donors.

Below is a list of blood donation locations:

Hawkins

Wednesday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jarvis Christian University Fellowship Hall, US Hwy 80 PR 7631

Tyler

Thursday, Sept. 21: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1314 W Houston St.

Friday, Sept. 22: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tyler American Red Cross office, 320 East Rieck Rd.

Longview

Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Galilee Baptist Church 1301 S High St.

Individuals who are 17 years of age and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross urges East Texans to donate blood as national blood shortage continues.