WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: April is Occupational Therapy Month

Patients that require occupational therapy have trouble doing day-to-day activities that are important to them.

TYLER, Texas — Sometimes after you go through something traumatic physically or mentally, it can be hard doing every day tasks like you're used to.

That's why occupational therapy (OT) is vital to the healing of some patients ash they look to overcome traumatic barriers.

Not only can OT help ease recovery fears, but it focuses heavily on the patient's goals.

Lorita Boriel suffered an injury in which she lost function in her hands and legs. However, she was able to find joy in every achievement from her OT sessions. Things we may unknowingly take for granted -- are a big accomplishment for her, like being able to use her hands to brush her teeth.