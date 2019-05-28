We have all probably experienced a lack of energy or even apathy when it comes to work.

Usually, we call it a "case of the Mondays" but now the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared "occupational burnout" an actual medical condition.

Burnout will be included as a medical code, in the WHO's latest International Classification of Diseases.

"We deal with many different kinds of upsets in life and I think burnout is absolutely deserving of recognition," licensed professional counselor in Tyler, Bobbie Burks, said.

According to WHO, symptoms of burnout include feeling exhausted, not feeling up for doing your job and having a difficult time doing your job well.

"I think the majority of us have gone through it at some, you know, level or another and especially with the works workplace that we have today," Burks said. "But I see it all the time, when we talk about you know, I'm in a job that I really don't find satisfying, or it doesn't really seem to fit me anymore."

Some experts say tendencies for burnout start early on in our careers.

"At the beginning of careers, that people tend to be very energetic and can actually accelerate their burnout because they get so into it, and they give so much and they're working excessive hours. And then they come to a point where they're exhausted," nurse practitioner at UT Health, Sonja Hampshire, said. "They may feel like they need a break from work, they may want to change jobs, they're looking for things in their life that they can change that will help improve the way that they're feeling and the reality is they aren't taking care of themselves."

So what should you do if you are feeling burnt out and struggling to focus?

"Some of the things that patients can do is something that they enjoy," Hampshire said. "Typically, I'll would advise people to try to stay away from, of course, alcohol as they can worsen the underlying pathology of stress and stress response. Exercise. If you're too exhausted, to do cardio exercise, some yoga, it just releases a lot of that tension."