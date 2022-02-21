Bethesda Health Clinic announces participation in a statewide open house for Texas Association of Charitable Clinics

Provides affordable medical care services to over 19,000 East Texans.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from April 2021.

Bethesda Health Clinic is hosting a community open house celebrating Texas-based charitable clinics thursday, March 10 from 4:30-6:30 pm.

“This open house initiative is a way for TXACC and our clinics to raise awareness about the important work that they are doing," Joe Saceric, TXACC Executive Director, said. "Charitable clinics exist in underserved communities and step in to support patients and the medical network in innovative and creative ways."

Founded in 2003, Bethesda Health Clinic has provided affordable medical care services to uninsured East Texans. The clinic now sees over 19,000 patient visits each year.