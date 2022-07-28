Health clinic survives amid inflation

As inflation tugs on the healthcare that poor and working class people rely on, donors and grants keep Bethesda’s doors open.

TYLER, Texas — Rosanna Thompson just got off work as a supervisor at Chick-Fila, her job for the past 16 years. She also has four mouths to feed and feels the pressure to keep providing while the cost to live climbs.

She’s had to sacrifice.

“Sometimes you have to not pay something in order to pay for something else," Thompson said.

That something could include food. She said don’t even get her started on gas prices.

“That's probably a 45 more every week," Thompson revealed.

High costs also brought her to the Bethesda Health Clinic, a place where she can gets her chiropractor adjustments for $30 a month rather than the $350 it used to cost her.

Bethesda Health Clinic patient care manager Chelsea Cohen, sees other families trying to juggle the same responsibilities. As things pile up, eventually something falls.

"They’re your working class people. Folks that would rather pay for their children to eat rather than pay for health insurance," Cohen explained.

These past couple years, the clinic had to sacrifice as well.

"We did have to furlough a lot of staff," Cohen said. "I personally was one that was furloughed for a while in order to decrease costs.”

When high gas prices started to strain clients commuting in for appointments, Bethesda shifted to more virtual options.