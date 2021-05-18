Bill declaring racism a public health crisis clears Senate

The legislation, designated Senate Bill 1 to underscore its importance, passed the Democratic-controlled Senate 30-5.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A wide-ranging bill that declares racism a public health crisis has cleared the Connecticut Senate with bipartisan support.

During Tuesday's debate, proponents contend the problem was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and needs to finally be addressed given the long-standing health care disparities in Connecticut.

It now awaits action in the House of Representatives. Under the bill, a commission will document the impact of racism on public health and come up with a strategic plan to eliminate health disparities and inequities.

"This is collective work," said Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport). "We are doing this together. I would like to thank the chairs of the Public Health Committee, Senator Abrams and Representative Steinberg, for the work they have done and the courage they exhibited. Systemic racism produces social inequities. There is an increased number of infant death rates in Black women who have babies. There are inequities displayed in cancer rates, those who have asthma, higher percentages of Black and brown people who have mental health issues and suffer from police brutality. Nothing has changed. Racism is a public health crisis deeply imbedded in our policies. We can pass legislation this session to dismantle racism and correct problematic systems. Senate Bill 1 does that by defining doulas, defining racism as a public health crisis, and standardizing data. We must do it now."

Senator Moore added, "This past year illuminated the inequities within our health systems. I use the word illuminate because they always existed, but perhaps allowed because they were acceptable practices. But COVID19 was the equalizer, and when we address the inequities and intentionally work to undo racism, we make the health systems better for all."

