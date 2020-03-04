CENTER, Texas — A student and employee at Center ISD tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Arnie Kelley said in a statement to Shelby County Today.

According to the statement, both the employee and student have been under self-quarantine for eight days. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and CISD is working to notify those that may have come in contact with the patients.

Monday's instructional pickup has been canceled for all campuses.

CISD has also canceled curbside meals at Center High School and Center Middle School until further notice.