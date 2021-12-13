East Texas nonprofit aims to lower the rate of uninsured children in Texas

“Communities sometimes make it hard to say ‘I need help,’” said Children's Defense Fund of Texas program director Cindy Ross.

TYLER, Texas — Texas is leading the nation with more than one million children living without health insurance, according to the Texas Medical Association. One East Texas nonprofit is working to challenge those rates as they try to reach as many parents as possible.

The Children’s Defense Fund in East Texas shared its mission on Friday as it gathered members of local organizations such as primary school principals, leaders of after-school and Head Start programs, children’s advocacy center officials and family support organizations.

The organization's ultimate goal is to ensure every parent is educated about the options available for their children, especially low-income households who need help. The defense fund’s priorities include children’s health, ending child poverty, youth development, juvenile justice and faith-based action.

Cindy Ross, program director, said some parents may not want to come forward and say they need help.

“Communities that they live in sometimes make it hard to say ‘I need help,’” Ross said. Feedback the organization receives at local events and survey results reveals those stories.