A 'chimney sweep' can help prevent danger around the fireplace

Experts say it is best to have your fireplaces cleaned out in the fall before the cold weather comes.

TYLER, Texas — With temperatures dropping in recent weeks, fireplaces are lining up all over East Texas. How do you know if they’re safe?

CBS19's Alan Kasper caught up with a local chimney sweep to find out what needs to be done before lighting the logs.

"My dad Robert started the chimney sweep in 1975," said Marcus Swinney. "It is always good to get your chimney inspected by a professional chimney sweep, which is a service we provide that can save your life."

Michael is no stranger to the inspection process. He has spent most of his life under the shadow of his father, Robert, who is 'the chimney sweep.'

"I’ve been messing around with this since I was four years old," explained Swinney. "First, we come in and we look at the firebox and make sure that it’s not cracked and falling apart. Then we make sure everything is sealed in there. We also look behind the damper for nest and animals and we look up the chimney to see if it’s got creosote buildup."

Creosol is a substance found in wood, and it builds up like a tar substance in your chimney, then attaches to the side walls. It is highly flammable and can be dangerous. When it catches fire, temperatures can get up to 2000°, and it can melt the mortar in your chimney while melting metal liners in there. It can also burn your house down."

Gas log chimneys can still be dangerous. They can also have chimney fires because they can still build up the suet. Inspections are highly recommended before the cold weather settles to avoid danger as much as possible.

Swinney adds a few tips for safety around the fireplace.

"Put a fireproof rug in front of your fireplace and try to keep your furniture away from it. Most of all, don’t store your firewood right beside your fireplace, because it could get a spark on it and could start a fire right there in the middle of your living room."

With temperatures dropping below freezing in parts of East Texas, home safety is key.

"If you’re thinking you might need a chimney sweep, take a look up your chimney with a flashlight," says Swinney. "If you don’t see the brick liner on the inside of your chimney because of the buildup, then you probably need to have a chimney sweep done."