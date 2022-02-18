Code Ninjas for children opens in Tyler

“Empowering tomorrow’s innovators to thrive in a digital future through fun, immersive environments.”

TYLER, Texas — Code Ninjas, which teaches children how to program video games, is now open in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.

Chris and Ashley Smith own the Tyler location. They both have had careers in technology, including working on multiple NASA projects, information from the company said. They say they became interested in Code Ninja because they wanted a place where their children could could learn about programming and engineering, and especially for their daughters to have a place to learn more about the male-dominated STEM fields. Code Ninja also teaches students various programming languages.

“The aspect that I love the most about the program is that it teaches kids how to problem solve ..." Ashley Smith said. "It teaches them to take a large problem like publishing a game to the app store, something they will do as they complete their black belt, and break it down into smaller more manageable problems that can easily be accomplished.”