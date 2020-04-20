PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person has died and two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said.
Jones said both of the new cases are people quarantined at home. No information was given on the death.
Jones said the county had also marked two recoveries.
You can read more about this story form our partners at the Panola Watchman.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 10
- Angelina County - 27
- Bowie County - 83, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6
- Cass County - 13
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 52
- Harrison County - 53, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 15
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 4
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 85, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 43, 4 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 29, 1 death
- Sabine County - 0
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 123, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 11
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
- Wood County - 6