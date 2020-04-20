PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person has died and two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said.

Jones said both of the new cases are people quarantined at home. No information was given on the death.

Jones said the county had also marked two recoveries.

You can read more about this story form our partners at the Panola Watchman.

