NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacodoches County Emergency Management Office is reporting 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total cases in the county stands at 46, the second most in East Texas as of Saturday afternoon.
The ages of the patients are:
- One female, two males between 19-29
- One female between 30-39
- One female between 40-49
- One male, three females between 50-59
- One male between 60-69
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 3
- Angelina County - 16
- Bowie County - 41, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 3
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 40
- Harrison County - 14, 1 death
- Henderson County - 10
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 2
- Nacogdoches County - 46, 3 deaths
- Panola County - 15, 1 death
- Polk County - 9
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
- Shelby County - 21
- Smith County - 96, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 6
- Trinity County - 3
- Upshur County - 6
- Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
- Wood County - 5
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.