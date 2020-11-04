NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacodoches County Emergency Management Office is reporting 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total cases in the county stands at 46, the second most in East Texas as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the patients are:

One female, two males between 19-29

One female between 30-39

One female between 40-49

One male, three females between 50-59

One male between 60-69

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 41, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 40

Harrison County - 14, 1 death

Henderson County - 10

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 2

Nacogdoches County - 46, 3 deaths

Panola County - 15, 1 death

Polk County - 9

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 21

Smith County - 96, 2 deaths

Titus County - 6

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 5

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.