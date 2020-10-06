PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Since the onset of the pandemic, school districts in Texas have been concerned about a shortfall in state funding.

When the CARES Act divided out money for schools, some districts though they could use the money to cover impacts of COVID-19.

While the money will help, schools won't be given the money directly.

The Texas Education Agency says they're using $1.3 billion from the CARES Act to offset costs in the state budget.

Schools normally get funding based on attendance, but since schools have been empty, that's not an option.

While there are mixed opinions about whether schools should get the money directly, Southeast Texas superintendents tell 12News every little bit helps.

Dr. Mark Porterie with Port Arthur ISD says the money prevents him from having to make any cuts to his budget, saving jobs and resources.

"Now we are being made whole. It would have been a horrible thing to have a $3 million shortfall because that would bring about more challenges. So in actuality we are okay, we are happy, we are just as happy if it were extra money," Porterie said. "To be made whole in this type of environment is a good thing."

Extra COVID-19 related costs, like extra cleaning materials or supplies, can be reimbursed up to 75% by the CARES Act.

