14th patient dies from COVID-19 complications in Smith County

The patient is a 66-year-old man from Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A 14th has died from COVID-19-related complications in Smith County, according to NET Health.

The patient was a 66-year-old Tyler man.

In all, 50 people have died from COVID-19-related complications in the NET Health region. In all, 226 patients have died from across East Texas.

NET Health has confirmed the 14 th COVID-related death in Smith County, a 66-year old male resident of Tyler. This marks the 50th COVID-related death within the 7 counties of NET Health’s Disease Surveillance; the first COVID death was on March 25th, 2020.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas: