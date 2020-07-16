2 patients die from COVID-19 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two patients died from COVID-19-related complications in Smith County, health officials announced Wednesday evening.
According to the county, the patients are a 68-year-old female from Lindale and a 77-year-old man from Tyler. They are the ninth and tenth COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County.
NET Health reports there are 124 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. There are more than 1,500 cumulative cases in the county.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” said NET Health CEO George Roberts.
Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1,917, 96 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Angelina County - 940, 401 recoveries, 12 deaths
- Bowie County - 533, 100 recoveries, 15 deaths
- Camp County - 144, 116 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Cass County - 70, 39 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Cherokee County - 364, 17 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Franklin County - 61
- Gregg County - 899, 184, 201 recoveries, 16 deaths
- Harrison County - 471, 299 recoveries, 32 deaths
- Henderson County - 319, 53 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Hopkins County - 88, 41 recoveries
- Houston County - 188, 75 recoveries
- Lamar County - 418, 13 deaths
- Marion County - 64, 26 recoveries, 2 death
- Morris County - 54, 36 recoveries
- Nacogdoches County - 613, 348 recoveries, 31 deaths
- Panola County - 249, 225 recoveries, 25 deaths
- Polk County - 401, 66 recoveries, 1 dead
- Rains County - 19, 6 recoveries
- Rusk County - 302, 80 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Sabine County - 34, 1 recovery, 1 death
- San Augustine County - 135, 75 recoveries, 12 deaths
- Shelby County - 303, 233 recoveries, 13 deaths
- Smith County - 1,568, 294 recoveries, 10 deaths
- Titus County - 1,017, 680 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Trinity County - 83, 3 recoveries
- Upshur County - 110, 61 recoveries
- Van Zandt County - 209, 31 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Wood County - 144, 21 recoveries, 5 deaths