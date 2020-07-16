2 patients die from COVID-19 in Smith County

According to the county, the patients are a 68-year-old female from Lindale and a 77-year-old man from Tyler.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two patients died from COVID-19-related complications in Smith County, health officials announced Wednesday evening.

According to the county, the patients are a 68-year-old female from Lindale and a 77-year-old man from Tyler. They are the ninth and tenth COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County.

NET Health reports there are 124 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. There are more than 1,500 cumulative cases in the county.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” said NET Health CEO George Roberts.

