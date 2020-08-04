NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management confirmed a new case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 25.

According to the office, the patient is a woman between 50-59. She is not hospitalized.

The office did not say if the case was community spread or travel-related.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 32, 1 death

Camp County - 2

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 32

Harrison County - 11, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 79, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 2

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 4

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.