NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County officials reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 21.
According to Nacogdoches County officials, two of the cases are men between 60-69. The third case is a woman between 50-59. The travel histories of the three patients are not known.
Of three cases, only the woman is hospitalized.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 27, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 23
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 21, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 13
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 62, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death
- Wood County - 3
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.