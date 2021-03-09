Texas Children's Hospital: 300+ kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

DSHS reports nearly 300 kids are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas right now, including 78 in the Houston region.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 numbers are plateauing but remain high across Texas. Children are no exception.

Montgomery County Public Health District reported a new record high in cases among children under 12 years old this week.

Texas Children’s Hospital has been administering more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day across the system. More than 300 kids tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Jim Versalovic, pathologist in chief at TCH, says cases peaked in August when the number of kids hospitalized with COVID-19 hit the mid-60’s. Now cases have plateaued at more than 50 kids hospitalized with the virus.

“It’s still a very high number. It’s above the prior peak we saw in January,” said Versalovic. “Greater than 98% of our pediatric infections are due to Delta.”

He says the ages most at risk of getting very sick are young children under 5 years old and unvaccinated teenagers. However, he says no age group has been spared.

“We are in the thick of it. It is early September. It is a surge that can last for days or weeks, so it’s important we remain vigilant,” said Versalovic.