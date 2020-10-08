4 inmates at Smith County Jail test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office announced four inmates at Smith County Central Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff's office said inmates told jail staff on August 6 they feeling symptoms similar to COVID-19. As a precaution, all inmates were the Tower housing unit were quarantined.
As of Monday, four of those inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff's office said the jail is working with NETHealth and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to help prevent the spread of the virus inside their facilities. Anyone who has tested positive or exposed to the virus is quarantined. Also, the jail is giving staff cleaning supplies to keep the unit sanitized.
Inmates and staff also have N-95 masks, and clothing and bedding are changed with more frequency than usual.
So far, the jail has not removed any inmates due to COVID-19.
The Smith County Jail said there are not able to release any medical information to families. The jail urges family members who want to know their loved one's medication condition should contact the family member directly via the jail's telephone system.