4 inmates at Smith County Jail test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office announced four inmates at Smith County Central Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said inmates told jail staff on August 6 they feeling symptoms similar to COVID-19. As a precaution, all inmates were the Tower housing unit were quarantined.

As of Monday, four of those inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said the jail is working with NETHealth and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to help prevent the spread of the virus inside their facilities. Anyone who has tested positive or exposed to the virus is quarantined. Also, the jail is giving staff cleaning supplies to keep the unit sanitized.

Inmates and staff also have N-95 masks, and clothing and bedding are changed with more frequency than usual.

So far, the jail has not removed any inmates due to COVID-19.