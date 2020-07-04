LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32.
It is unclear whether the cases are community spread or travel-related.
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 32, 1 death
- Camp County - 2
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 32
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 24, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 79, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 2
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.