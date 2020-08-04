TYLER, Texas — At UT Health East Texas, nurses and doctors formed a tunnel and cheered an 80-year-old patient as she was wheeled out of the ICU where conditions are critical and she was once on a ventilator and into a room in stable condition.

On Sunday night as they left work and the next shift started, over 400 cars filled with families (and pets) from different churches honked their horns and waved to employees on the second floor looking out the windows.

When they came downstairs, the cars all lined up and drove around the circle. Kids hung out sun roofs with signs, others had signs and yelled words of love and encouragement. Clara Wyrick, 11, of Tyler, who has been donating bears with notes and gifts to healthcare workers thanks for Hunger 4 Love handed our two bears during the drive-by love fest.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.