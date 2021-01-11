Ahead of Pfizer's CDC approval, parent's share plans to get their kids vaccinated

CDC approval is expected this week.

TEXAS, USA — When Pfizer vaccines become available for young kids, Lindale resident Karlee Greer said hers will be first in line.

Greer said, “They ask me about it almost every day. ‘Mom, can we get the vaccine now?’ And, you know, it's personal to them, they lost their grandfather.”

Their grandfather, Mike Horton, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April of 2020. Four days after he came home, he died from the virus.

She said the past almost two years during the pandemic not being able to have her kids vaccinated has been a challenge.

“It's been really tough for us the last two years, you know, postponing vacations. We've had our holidays alone, the four of us the past last year, and probably will again this year. And so it's been really difficult,” Greer explained.

George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said their doses will arrive any day now. They already have adult doses, but kids won’t get the same thing.

“The vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group has been reformulated by Pfizer. So it's not in the same vials that the adults and even the 12 and older have received. It's in different vials, different formulations. So we have to wait for our shipment before we can start.”

After that shipment, the only thing that stands between young kids and the vaccine is that full CDC approval.

Once that happens, no need to make an appointment. Roberts said parents like Greer can walk right in with their child.