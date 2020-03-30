WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Technology is a tool educators are relying on now more than ever.

"Since schools have been out teachers have gone into a mode that is quite impressive," Alba-Golden Elementary School Principal Kevin Wright said. "They're almost reinventing the way we get our education to our kids."

Wright says teachers are using various platforms to reach their students. Platforms such as Remind, Google Classrooms and class websites.

"Academics is still important, we want the kids to be growing academically and not fall back," Wright said.

Another tool the district is using, like many districts, is Facebook.

Most recently posting a video reaching out to its students and continuing a program the students would normally participate in during their school day.

The video addressing the students with a message of positivity, recognition of birthdays and a greeting by a beloved music teacher.

"What you saw is our school's way of trying to get a little bit of normalcy to the kids at home and we're trying to get them a little piece of school while they're at the house," Wright said.

Principal Wright says staying connected as the campus is shutdown amid the coronavirus is crucial. Students are now learning primarily through online instruction.

"Of course we have little ones," Wright said. "It's important that they have something in their hands, we have physical packets we send home."

Physical instructional packets also apply to students who may not have internet access.

"We have students who do not have the technology and if we can't get the technology to them when can do the old fashioned standard packets, where the kids are still getting curriculum and academics to still try to stay on top of things at this time," Wright said.

