Analyzing the record for COVID-19 deaths in Texas set Thursday

Texas never surpassed 58 deaths in a day through June. However, in July, the state averages 71 deaths per day.

TYLER, Texas — Texas set a new record Thursday for the number of people who died of COVID-19 complications.

Along with South Carolina and Florida, it is one of three states that set new records Thursday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 129 deaths related to COVID-19. That is the most in a single day during the pandemic and continues a recent trend.

To illustrate the increase, it took Texas 52 days to go from the first death to 1,000. It took 39 days to accumulate the next 1,000 deaths, but in the first 16 days of July, the state has seen 1,137 deaths.

From March through June, Texas never added more than 58 deaths in a single day. In July, the state is averaging more than 71 deaths per day.

Since lots of people compare COVID-19 to the flu, the state of Texas reports 8,942 people have died of flu-like illness this season, a period that runs from the last week of September through today. A total of 3,561 Texans have died of COVID-19 in four months, which is more per day even with all the extra precautions people are taking, but it is still too early to make an accurate comparison.