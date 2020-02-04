ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Anderson County issued a stay-at-home order Thursday to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, Anderson County has one confirmed case of the virus.

According to the order, residents may still carry on essential activities like running errands or outdoor activities if they maintain social distancing.

The county issued another order requiring retailers to limit "the number of family members coming in to shop to one person at a time."

Both orders remain in effect until they are rescinded, suspended or amended.