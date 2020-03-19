LUFKIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Angelina County Commissioners extended the local state of disaster declaration until May 1.

The original declaration in conjunction with the city of Lufkin was set to last until 11:59 p.m. on March 27.

The order includes similar restrictions as the executive order issued by Governor Gregg Abbott.

The declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 10 people. There will be no dine-in services and all bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms health studios, theaters, and other amusement facilities will be closed.

A person who knowingly or intentionally violates this order could result in a $1,000 fine or confinement in the county’s jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.

This declaration will remain in effect until either the governor finds that the threat or danger has passed or the disaster has been resolved and the emergency conditions no longer exist.

"We are working locally with the City and the Angelina County & Cities Health District to coordinate our efforts," Judge Lymbery said. "Through the cooperation of our residents listening closely to our public health experts and practicing social distancing protocols, we can reduce our risks all over the County."

RELATED: Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: President Trump visits FEMA HQ; US says don't travel abroad

RELATED: Congress urgently drafting $1 trillion economic rescue amid virus

RELATED: Anderson County issues local state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic