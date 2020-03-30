ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County reported their fourth positive case of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The county did not say whether the case was travel-related or community spread.

Angelina County & Cities Health District We must act now. All travel in Angelina County is prohibited, except... for that which is for work or essential activities for health and safety. > Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition. > If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

There are more than 70 confirmed cases in the East Texas region as of Monday afternoon.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.