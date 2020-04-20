ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 27.
The county also reported a 15th case of COVID-19 in Polk County.
Below is a list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 10
- Angelina County - 27
- Bowie County - 76, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 6
- Cass County - 13
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 52
- Harrison County - 45, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 13
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 3
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 4
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 82, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 41, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 29, 1 death
- Sabine County - 0
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 121, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 10
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
- Wood County - 6