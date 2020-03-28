This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

Erica Swegler is not just worried about her patients during the coronavirus pandemic; she’s also worried about her business, which she says has fallen into the red.

In normal times, the Austin family physician might see as many as 26 patients in a day. Recently, that number has fallen to 12 or six, as public officials urge people to stay home and delay non-urgent care to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Swegler wants her patients to stay home if they can; about one-third of them are at high risk of bad outcomes if they contract the disease, she said. The problem is that lower patient volumes — and stingier reimbursement for caring for patients remotely via telemedicine — makes it tough to pay the bills. Swegler is trying to make payroll for her three employees on Tuesday. Her landlord has agreed to lower rent for March and April, but Swegler knows it’s not a long-term option.

“If I’m ill and have to leave the practice for up to two weeks, or God forbid I’m hospitalized where it may be a three- to six-week period of time, I’m bankrupt,” she said.

Primary care doctors and specialists are warning that, as financial constraints lead them to consider laying off staff or even go out of business, a greater number of patients might end up in Texas hospitals at a time when those facilities don’t have the capacity to handle them.

Nurse practitioners in doctors’ offices or outpatient clinics are already losing jobs or being furloughed, said Christy Blanco, president of the Texas Nurse Practitioners professional association.

One Houston-area nurse practitioner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because her employer does not allow her to talk to reporters, said she'd had her hours cut this week by one-fifth because of low patient volumes.

"I have a home, I have my daughter’s daycare, I have student loans, obviously just food and living expenses just to keep things running," she said. "A 20 percent chunk is a big chunk."

Government mandates have required some health insurers to pay doctors the same amount for a telemedicine consultation as they would for an in-person visit, but many employer-based plans pay far lower rates for remote services, health workers said.

“What we’re seeing is an inadequate reimbursement” for telehealth, Blanco said. An insurer might pay a practice $70 for a primary care visit, she said, but if done via telehealth, the payment could be as low as $7.