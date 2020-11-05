SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that churches in the Archdiocese of San Antonio can soon re-open their doors this month. And then he hopped in a plane to pray for San Antonio.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller provided the update before his 2 p.m. flight Monday in a World War II-era aircraft to "bless the city from the skies" amid the ongoing pandemic.

Perishes may celebrate public daily mass beginning May 19 as long as they follow directives and regulations. The first weekend masses will take place May 23 and 24.

RELATED: San Antonio Archbishop announces when local parishes can reopen for mass

It's been nearly two months since the Archdiocese suspended public mass services in all its parishes.

The Archbishop's flight in a 1942 SNJ "Ole' Yeller" (courtesy of the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force) will depart from Stinson Field on a 2-hour flight over San Antonio he's calling "Mission: Hope."

The flyover scheduled 30 locations at 1,000 feet with church bells ringing at many parishes.

KENS 5

Tex Hill Wing - CAF

"The aircraft is very visible, and I believe the sight of the archbishop flying overhead will be truly inspirational," said Col. Darren Bond, executive officer of the Tex Hill Wing. "We have had so much bad news lately. It's time to give people a positive sign."

"The Commemorative Air Force and the Tex Hill Wing is an organization that serves our communities and is inclusive of all people," added Nathan Gershon, Tex Hill Wing public information officer. "For this event, we are honored that the archbishop and the CAF can partner for something so beautiful."

Flight locations/flyover times (all times subject to change – all are encouraged to look and listen):

1. Takeoff from Stinson Field -- 8431 Mission Road, San Antonio 78214 -- 2 p.m.

2. Mission Espada – 10040 Espada Road, San Antonio 78214 -- 2:02 p.m.

3. Mission San Juan Capistrano – 9101 Graf Road, San Antonio 78214 -- 2:05 p.m.

4. UIW School of Medicine – 2507 Kennedy Circle, Brooks City Base 78235 -- 2:07 p.m.

5. St. PJ's Children's Home – 919 Mission Road, San Antonio 78210 -- 2:12 p.m.

6. Mission Concepción – 807 Mission Road, San Antonio 78210 -- 2:15 p.m.

7. St Cecilia's Catholic Church – 125 West Whittier Street, San Antonio 78210 -- 2:25 p.m.

8. Holy Redeemer Catholic Church – 1819 Nevada Street, San Antonio 78203 -- 2:30 p.m.

9. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Children's Hospital – 333 North Santa Rosa Street, San Antonio 78207 -- 2:32 p.m.

10. San Fernando Cathedral – 115 Main Plaza, San Antonio 78205 -- 2:35 p.m.

11. San Antonio City Hall – 100 Military Plaza, San Antonio 78205 -- 2:35 p.m.

12. Bexar County Adult Detention Center – 200 North Comal, San Antonio 78207 -- 2:40 p.m.

13. Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 2114 West Houston Street, San Antonio 78207 -- 2:42 p.m.

14. St Timothy Catholic Church – 1515 Saltillo Street, San Antonio 78207 -- 2:42 p.m.

15. Our Lady of the Lake University – 411 SW 24th Street, San Antonio 78207 -- 2:50 p.m.

16. Archdiocesan Pastoral Center/Assumption Seminary/Mexican American Catholic College – 2718 West Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio 78228 -- 2:53 p.m.

17. St. Mary's University – One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio 78228 -- 2:55 p.m.

18. Kelly Field – Kelly, San Antonio 78227 -- 3 p.m.

19. Lackland Air Force Base – West Military Drive, San Antonio 78236 -- 3 p.m.

20. Divine Providence Catholic Church – 5667 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio 78242 -- 3:05 p.m.

21. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – 9883 Marbach Road, San Antonio 78245 -- 3:08 p.m.

22. Oblate School of Theology – 285 Oblate Drive, San Antonio 78216 -- 3:15 p.m.

23. St. Francis Nursing Home – 630 West Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio 78212 -- 3:17 p.m.

24. Padua Place Retired Priest Residence – 80 Peter Baque Road, San Antonio 78209 -- 3:20 p.m.

25. University of the Incarnate Word – 4301 Broadway Street, San Antonio 78209 -- 3:22 p.m.

26. St. Pius X Church – 7734 Robin Rest Drive, San Antonio 78209 -- 3:25 p.m.

27. Catholic Life Insurance headquarters building – 1635 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio 78209 -- 3:30 p.m.

28. Shrine of St. Padre Pio Catholic Church – 3843 Bulverde Parkway, San Antonio 78259 -- 3:32 p.m.

29. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church – 16075 N Evans Road, Selma 78154 -- 3:35 p.m.

30. St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – 386 N Castell Avenue, New Braunfels 78130 -- 3:40 p.m.

31. St. Monica Catholic Church – 501 North Street, Converse 78109 -- 3:45 p.m.

32. Return to Stinson Airport – 8431 Mission Road, San Antonio 78214 -- 3:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover of San Antonio will honor health care professionals, first responders, military and essential personnel.

RELATED: Thunderbirds flyover in San Antonio rescheduled to Wednesday

RELATED: Vintage WWII planes put on a show across the Houston skies