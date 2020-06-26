As COVID-19 cases rise, employees strongly urged to wear masks

"Simply screening for symptoms and checking temperatures at the door or before you leave the house in the morning will not prevent the spread of this virus."

TYLER, Texas — Though most businesses in East Texas are open, regulations concerning masks vary.

Andria Cardinali-Stein, the Ambulatory Chief Quality Officer for Christus Trinity Clinic, said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, people should wear a mask to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

"Simply screening for symptoms and checking temperatures at the door or before you leave the house in the morning will not prevent the spread of this virus," said Cardinali. "We have to wear masks."

This is not to say that masks will stop the virus. It is not a cure.

Cardinali said wearing a mask helps stop COVID-19 from spreading through the air.

"This prevents people who are within six feet of you from breathing in those respiratory droplets, possibly becoming infected," said Cardinali. "The very tricky thing about COVID-19 is that people can spread the virus before they have symptoms."

In the last two days, The Foundry and Village Bakery, both in Tyler, closed after a positive case of COVID-19.

The Foundry required staff to wear masks, but Village Bakery let the staff decide if they wanted to wear a mask.

Denise Neal, the owner of Village Bakery, said after the positive case at her business, the bakery will require all employees to wear masks.

Village Bakery will remain closed until Monday. The Foundry has not yet announced when it will re-open.