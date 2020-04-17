ATHENS, Texas — On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Athens home, taking the life of four-year-old Carlee Andrews.

"She was so sweet," Carlee's father Harry said. "She always wanted to be held always want to be rocked and cuddled. She put smiles on pretty much anybody's faces that came into contact with her."

Harry Andrews vividly remembers the Saturday that changed his family. He says he first smelled smoke coming from a bedroom. He instinctively ran to the kitchen to throw water on the fire. However, he could not put it out.

"All the kids has already left the bedroom in the kitchen, and my wife was in there she was in towards the living room. And I dropped out when I went back in the kitchen, look back and I saw the fire was just growing too fast. I'm like we got to get out of here," Harry recalled. "I ran to our bedroom door, just kicked it open, straight, ran straight to the bed, started punching out that window from the other side of my bed."

Harry, his wife and two sons were able to escape the home. However, Carlee, who had autism, had wandered off. Harry desperately tried to the get back into the home to save his daughter.

"I kept trying to look for her, call for her, trying to get a follow my voice and come to is I get her out," Harry said. "I kept trying to find any way I could to get back to her."

However, each time Harry tried to enter the home, the heat was too intense. Sadly, Carlee died in the fire.

"This little girl means so much to [...] me and my wife," Harris said. "And it just tears us up that she was taken from us in such a destructive manner."

The Andrews family are now living with Harry's brother-in-law as they try to recover. While the family is devastated by the loss of little Carlee, they are humbled by the support around them.

"The kind of support [...] we've already been seeing as at this point, I mean, it's been just phenomenal," Harry said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to assist the family.