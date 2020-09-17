LIVE: Gov. Abbott to give update on state's response at noon

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: At noon, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at the Texas State Capitol. You can watch the briefing in the video above when it starts.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 674,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 674,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 28,100 cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. At least 26,997 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,826 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 137 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

