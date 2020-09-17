x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Coronavirus

LIVE: Gov. Abbott to give update on state's response at noon

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: At noon, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at the Texas State Capitol. You can watch the briefing in the video above when it starts.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 674,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,100 cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. At least 26,997 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,826 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 137 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 16

1 / 10
Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

9 a.m. - At noon, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at the Texas State Capitol. KVUE plans to stream this briefing on KVUE.com, KVUE's YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter

WATCH: Gov. Abbott urging Texans to get their flu shot

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Crane collision injures 22, hospitalizes 16 in East Austin

Austin crane collision: Longtime crane operator provides insight on incident near Mueller

U.S. Marshals recover 8 missing, endangered children in Indianapolis