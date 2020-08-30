Bar owners rally at Kilgore bar as lawsuit against Abbott, TABC continues

Bar owners in Kilgore are hoping the Texas Supreme Court will take on a lawsuit seeking to force the state to allow them to reopen.

KILGORE, Texas — Two months after Gov. Abbott forced bars to close a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owners are continuing their fight to reopen their business.

The TABC loosened regulations for what can be considered a restaurant, offering several bars a chance to open their doors again. Among the new requirements is businesses must have a commercial kitchen.

However, that is not stopping an ongoing lawsuit against the state to allow all bars to reopen. Among the plaintiffs is Tee Allen of the Machine Shed. While she agrees the state should have control over what qualifies as a commercial kitchen, Allen said her fight goes beyond drinks and food.

"The fight isn't just about me anymore," Allen explained. "Yes, I care about my fight, but I care about all these bars, and we are going to continue to fight for all these bars."

Jami Burleson, a bar owner from Odessa, came to Allen's rally for bar owners at the Machine Shed Saturday. She said the state's decision to keep bars close will result in many bar owners and employees unable to make ends meet.

"I have a legit, legally licensed business with the state, city [and] health department," Burleson said. "Let my girls go back to making a living. Let us open back up. A lot of people would come off of unemployment and would be putting money back into the economy and the State of Texas."

Len Swanson, CEO of Veterans Television, said they are ready to take the case to the highest court possible to force the state to reopen bars.

"We are taking constitutional steps through the legal system one last time to get the Texas Supreme Court's attention with this lawsuit and be given at least a hearing," Swanson explained.