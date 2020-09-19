Beaumont ISD will require face masks for all students as first group of in-person classes kick off on Monday

Beaumont ISD now requires students of all grade levels, pre-K through 12th grade, to wear a face mask while at school and while boarding and riding the bus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is now requiring all students to wear face masks before in-person classes resume next week.

The school district said their safety regulations are updated to follow the most recent CDC guidelines recommending that everyone age 2 and older wear a face mask in public when around people who do not live in their household.

Beaumont ISD now requires students of all grade levels, pre-K through 12th grade, to wear a face mask while at school and while boarding and riding the bus.

"Failure to wear appropriate face coverings when required will result in removal to virtual education and disciplinary action," the school district said in a Facebook post.

The post was made on Friday, just days ahead of the first wave of students returning to school. BISD's plan will allow special education students to return to campuses on Monday.

On September 28, another wave of students will go back to school in person. BISD plans to welcome students back in four waves, with the last group starting on October 12.



GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.