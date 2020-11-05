HOUSTON — Neighbors on Nextdoor are rooting for a Houston emergency room doctor. He's taking advantage of his time away from the Texas Medical Center to make memories with his two young sons.

Last month, 8-year-old Micah helped his dad, Dr. Ben Cooper, build the framework for a tree house.

"Well, the tree house was kind of one of those empty promises that I thought we’d never get to," Dr. Cooper said. "They’ve been asking for a very long time. Oh, we’ll do that someday. We never had time to do it. And then, coronavirus hit."

The Coopers worked for three weeks to build a tree house from the ground up. Mom Ali Cooper recorded the progress on her cellphone.

"I think being close and near to family makes everything tolerable," Dr. Cooper said. "I think a lot of families are experiencing different ways to bond."

Doctors included.

Neighbors cheered for the Coopers.

"They would walk by everyday and say, 'Keep up the good work,'" Ali Cooper said. "Our neighbors kind of feel ownership of it, too, because they saw it when it was the studs or when Ben was on a really tall ladder."

"It was hideous for a little while. I think there was a lot of reservation around us. But everyone was very supportive. And by the end, everyone was pretty happy with it," Dr. Cooper said. "And it’s just really fun to have something positive and joyful in the neighborhood."

There are plans to jazz up the interior. And when it's safe, neighborhood kids will be invited to climb up.

Doctor dad, saving lives by day, while making the most of his at home.

This story came from a tip because KHOU 11 News Reporter Melissa Correa is using Nextdoor to seek out good news stories. To connect with Melissa on Nextdoor, click here.

