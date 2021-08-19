Biden administration aims to begin rolling out booster shots next month

Health officials say the Biden administration plans to roll out booster shots for Moderna and Pfizer the week of Sept. 20.

TYLER, Texas — With new Covid-19 variants Delta and now Lambda developing, health officials and medical experts say booster shots for the vaccines may start rolling out next month.

Pending FDA and ACIP approvals, beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose, booster shots will be available.

Dr. Scott Lieberman, interventional cardiologist, says he began giving booster shots to the “immunocompromised, HIV patients, etc.” last week.

The booster shot does not mean the vaccines are not effective. In fact, only a small number of fully-vaccinated individuals will contract the virus, but they're protection does wear off over time and that's where the booster shot comes into play. Dr. Lieberman says the booster shot for the virus has the potential to develop into an annual shot similar to the flu.

“Flu shots are given annually, usually for different strains of the flu," Dr. Lieberman said. "I suspect that there may be a requirement or at least a recommendation down the road that COVID is going to require variant vaccines, until we can get a large enough portion of the population to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Lieberman says until a large number of individuals can get vaccinated, the virus will continue to evolve and mutate.

“This is going to be a hard thing to stop," Dr. Lieberman said. "And the bottom line is, we probably don't need a third shot and others because not enough people are getting vaccinated in the first place.”

Officials say they are still continuing their efforts to increase the supply of vaccines globally on top of the 600 million doses that they already committed to donate.