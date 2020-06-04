BOWIE, Texas — There are five news cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County and one new case the disease in Cass County, Texarkana Today reported.
According to the City of Texarkana, between both cases, seven patients have recovered from infection.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 27, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 23
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 12
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 62, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 1
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death
- Wood County - 3
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.