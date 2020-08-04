BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell announced five patients have died from COVID-19 complications.

In East Texas, no other county has more than two confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Bowie County has 35 total cases of COVID-19, the third most in East Texas behind Smith and Gregg counties respectively.

Currently, there are more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 15

Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 37

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 6

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 17

Smith County - 82, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 4

