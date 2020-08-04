BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell announced five patients have died from COVID-19 complications.
In East Texas, no other county has more than two confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Bowie County has 35 total cases of COVID-19, the third most in East Texas behind Smith and Gregg counties respectively.
Currently, there are more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 15
- Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 3
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 37
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 6
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 6
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 17
- Smith County - 82, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 3
- Upshur County - 6
- Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.