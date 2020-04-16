CARTHAGE, Texas — Briarcliff Skilled Nursing has updated its COVID-19 numbers. They are now up to 12 residents and eight staff who have tested positive for the virus.

24 residents and 10 employees have been tested, with six resident tests and one employee test coming back negative.

They currently have four pending cases for residents and one pending for an employee. They have also had two resident deaths due to COVID-19, which were previously reported.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Panola Watchmen.