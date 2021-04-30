"We want to stay." Business owners relieved to be offered more COVID-19 relief funding

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund reimburses businesses up to $10 million in lost funding due to the pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — The Small Business Association (SBA) revealed their newest effort to help small business owners. It’s called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the grants aim to help the food service industry recover after the pandemic.

Mundo Villapudua, co-owner at Villa Montez said, “We're here to stay. We want to stay. We want to do everything in our power to be in this community for years to come.”

He's still trying to process the hurdles that the pandemic put in front of him.

“Oh boy. What didn’t it do?" he said, "We actually regrouped, restructured, and rethought things. Things that we thought we couldn't do, we did.”

The SBA's brand-new grant would help him hire more staff- something he’s in dire need of right now.

“We're just not finding the help that we need to keep going,” he said.

Tara Cooper with beauty supply store, “it’s Bout Time” has been facing similar struggles. She’s been short on staff and product during the pandemic.

She said, “The bundles, the extensions, the wigs, the braid hair… I mean, if it wasn't one thing, it was another.”

The SBA has separate funds to support Cooper and other businesses outside of the food service industry.

“It would really help us if we did apply and get approved with our product selections, you know, we will be able to expand as well as increase our products. Out of all times, we really do need the grant now,” she said.