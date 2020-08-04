UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur and Camp counties announced new cases of COVID-19 in their counties.

According to the Upshur County OEM, the patient is a man living outside of Gilmer between 50 and 60 years old. The case is due to community spread.

The total amount of confirmed cases in Upshur County is six.

The Camp County Emergency Management announced its third case of COVID-19. There is no information on the patient or whether the case was due to community spread or travel.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 15

Bowie County - 32, 1 death

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 32

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 17

Smith County - 79, 2 deaths

Titus County - 2

Trinity County - 2

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death

Wood County - 4

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.