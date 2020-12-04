TYLER, Texas — One of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is a reduction of blood donations.

As a result, Jacque Decker, Manager of Operations for Carter BloodCare says they reduced their total blood drives per day from three or four to one or two.

"We're expecting that many of our donors possibly could come down with the coronavirus, which would limit the number of potential donors that could donate," said Decker. "So we're trying to still collect now and in case that happens."

To make sure donors feel safe, Carter BloodCare has made changes to not only protect donors but their workers as well.

"We practice social distancing better by using appointments, and we've also are sending less staff out to our blood drives," Decker said.

At Saturday's blood donation in front of Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe in Tyler, Carter had one or two employees out front to greet donors.

After checking in, the donor went onto the bus where no more than three donors could be at the same time.

There were also never more than four employees on the bus, all wearing masks. The employees also sanitized themselves and their workstations frequently.

Decker says there is little risk in contracting the virus while donating or passing the virus onto someone else through blood.

"There's not a case anywhere that we found where coronavirus has been transfused through blood," said Decker. "Most people don't realize is 30% of our blood supply came from our schools and colleges and of course, they're all closed and shut down right now so that's kind of what's creating this sense of urgency."

To find future blood drives in East Texas, follow this link.