Water payments can be made through the drive-thru, the night deposit box on the west side of the building or online at carthagetexas.us .

The Carthage City Hall lobby will be closed to the public except by appoint through Sept. 11 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The building will be thoroughly cleaned, and precautions will be taken to ensure the building is safe, according to the city.

