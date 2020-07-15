Carthage ISD parents asked to choose traditional or remote learning

Parents have until July 29 to make a selection for the first six weeks’ grading period.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD is asking parents to choose whether their students will be enrolling in at-home learning or face-to-face learning when school resumes on Aug. 12.

Parents can change their selection at the end of each grading period.

A survey is available by following this link. It can be easily accessed on the Carthage ISD homepage by clicking on the “Choosing Face-To-Face vs. At Home Learning” link.