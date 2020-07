On Wednesday, the UIL recommended member schools to suspend workouts until July 13 due to COVID-19 concerns.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD suspended summer workouts until July 13 in according to recommendations set but the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Wednesday, the district announced on Facebook.

The suspension of the workouts begins Thursday, July 2.

Earlier in the day, the district announced workouts for junior high and 9th grade athletes will take place only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.