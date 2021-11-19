CDC clears all adults for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

There is no word for when the 12 to 17-year-olds will be able to get their boosters. For those younger, the goal is still getting them their first shots.

TEXAS, USA — 72 people came to Net Health’s vaccination clinic Friday.

Amelia Scott got her first dose and Steve Shaver got his third.

Shaver said, “I don't have any hesitation about it. I know that it’s better than the alternative… winding up in the hospital.”

The CDC has approved boosters for all adults right before the holidays. This effort comes as experts brace for another potential winter surge of COVID cases with holiday travel.

Net Health CEO George Roberts encourages residents to get their first or next dose before the holidays or as soon as they can.

Roberts said, “I’d actually be interested to see how many people will show up. But now, there's no more kinds of guessing games. They can just come in and get it.”

There could be more boosters in the future if new variants emerge.

Roberts continued, “The primary variant we're seeing right now is the Delta variant which has been in our midst now since early July. So there's not been another variant that's out there at this particular moment.”

He’s waiting on word for when the 12 to 17-year-olds will be able to get their boosters. For those younger, the goal is still getting them their first shots.