CDC recommendations for Thanksgiving holiday travelers

The CDC recommends people not to travel for Thanksgiving, but offers COVID-19 precautions for those that do.

TYLER, Texas — Holiday travel usually means holiday traffic for many parts of the state of Texas. Data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) for the month of October showed only 5% less of people planned to travel for Thanksgiving at that time.

As COVID-19 cases are surging locally and across the country, it's unclear what Texas roadways will look like. The CDC recommends that people don't travel this year and avoid large gatherings of 10 or more.

However, as the pandemic continues and people long for normalcy, the CDC put out recommendations to help holiday travelers make it to their destinations safely and in good health.

As 3.8 million Texans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving dinner, it's encouraged for people to wear a mask throughout the duration of the trip, especially at public places like gas stations as well as drive thru's.

Other tips include:

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds

For those going out of state for the holiday, the CDC recommends checking the state's case rate for the last seven days, as well as for travel restrictions like testing requirements and quarantine orders.

People who plan to fly can apply the tips from above for their trips and it's also encouraged to bring disinfectant wipes for the flight.